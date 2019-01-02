AirAsia India’s new route to start this month, offers flight tickets from Rs 1599

AirAsia India is offering flight tickets from Rs 1,599 on Mumbai-Bengaluru route, the airline tweeted. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: AirAsia India is offering flight tickets starting from Rs 1, 599 for its new daily direct flights between Mumbai and Bengaluru. AirAsia’s flights on Mumbai-Bengaluru route will commence from 15 January 2019 and one needs to book flight tickets till 6 January 2019 to avail the discount offer. Tickets can be booked on www.airasia.com or the AirAsia mobile app. “We are pleased to make the much awaited announcement of adding Mumbai to our network. We’re also happy to welcome our 20th Airbus A320 aircraft to our fleet.” MD & CEO of AirAsia India Sunil Bhaskaran said.

The delivery of the 20th Airbus A320 plane to AirAsia will help it launch flight services in international markets as well.

Launched in June 2014, AirAsia India is 51 per cent owned by Tata Sons, while the remaining 49 per cent stake are held by Malaysian no-frills carrier AirAsia Berhad.

[New destination alert!]



We're excited to introduce flights between #Mumbai and #Bengaluru! Fares starting from as low as INR 1599, flights commencing from 15 Jan 2019. BOOK NOW on https://t.co/OsC52vu7AM pic.twitter.com/Issebo2me7 — AirAsia (@AirAsia) December 21, 2018

The airline’s new route comes amid high competition in the country’s civil aviation sector where airlines are also offering a host of discount offers to woo customers.

Domestic air passenger traffic rose 11.03 per cent in November, with Indian airlines carrying 116.45 lakh passengers during the month. The growth rate is one of the lowest in the last four years and the same stood at 13.34 per cent in October.

Latest data released by aviation regulator DGCA showed that in November, the market share of AirAsia India stood at 5.3 per cent.