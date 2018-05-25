Tech Mahindra Q4 profit doubles, beats estimate

Tech Mahindra’s revenue from operations rose 7.5% to Rs8,055 crore. Photo: Mint

Bengaluru: Indian software services exporter Tech Mahindra Ltd on Friday posted a more than two-fold rise in fourth-quarter profit, helped by a rise in deal wins during the period.

Net profit rose to Rs1,222 crore ($180.32 million) in the three months ended 31 March, from Rs588 crore a year earlier, Tech Mahindra said.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs934 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Revenue from operations rose 7.5% to Rs8,055 crore.