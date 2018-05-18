 Ashok Leyland Q4 profit jumps 40% to Rs667 crore, beats estimates - Livemint
Ashok Leyland Q4 profit jumps 40% to Rs667 crore, beats estimates

Ashok Leyland’s net profit was Rs667 crore for the quarter ended 31 March, compared with Rs476 crore a year earlier
Last Published: Fri, May 18 2018. 04 04 PM IST
Krishna V Kurup, Reuters
Ashok Leyland’s shares closed 3.89% down at Rs148.40 apiece on BSE. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint
Ashok Leyland’s shares closed 3.89% down at Rs148.40 apiece on BSE. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Bengaluru: India’s Ashok Leyland Ltd posted a 40% jump in fourth-quarter net profit on Friday, helped by stronger sales volume.

Net profit was Rs667 crore ($98.03 million) for the quarter ended 31 March, compared with Rs476 crore a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected a quarterly profit of Rs642 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The total volume of medium and heavy commercial vehicles sold, including exports, rose 15%, while light commercial vehicles posted a 59% volume growth.

Shares of the company closed 3.89% down at Rs148.40 apiece on BSE today.

First Published: Fri, May 18 2018. 04 04 PM IST
