Ashok Leyland Q4 profit jumps 40% to Rs667 crore, beats estimates
Ashok Leyland’s net profit was Rs667 crore for the quarter ended 31 March, compared with Rs476 crore a year earlier
Last Published: Fri, May 18 2018. 04 04 PM IST
Bengaluru: India’s Ashok Leyland Ltd posted a 40% jump in fourth-quarter net profit on Friday, helped by stronger sales volume.
Net profit was Rs667 crore ($98.03 million) for the quarter ended 31 March, compared with Rs476 crore a year earlier.
Analysts on average expected a quarterly profit of Rs642 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The total volume of medium and heavy commercial vehicles sold, including exports, rose 15%, while light commercial vehicles posted a 59% volume growth.
Shares of the company closed 3.89% down at Rs148.40 apiece on BSE today.
First Published: Fri, May 18 2018. 04 04 PM IST
