Marriott International plans to open 50 new luxury hotels in India

The Portland Marriott Downtown Waterfront in Portland, US. Marriott International, the world’s largest hotel chain, currently has over 20,000 rooms and 15 brands in 32 cities across India. Photo: AP

Mumbai:American hospitality group Marriott International on Tuesday said it has more than 50 signed projects in its pipeline in the country at present.

The hospitality major sees huge opportunity to continue working with owners to open hotels from across it’s extensive bouquet of brands, especially in the upper midscale, upscale and luxury segments, given India’s robust economy and rising middle class.

“India is one of our most important markets in Asia, with the second highest number of hotels and rooms after China,” its chief development officer Paul Foskey said at the opening of its 100th hotel—Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel—in the country.

Marriott expects to open more than 50 new hotels in India and raise inventory to more than 30,000 rooms over the next few years due to the growing demand for mid-market hotels, he added.

The world’s largest hotel chain currently has more than 20,000 rooms and 15 brands in 32 cities in the country. It employs 30,000 people in India and is expecting to recruit another 3,000 this year, according to Foskey.

“Growth prospects in the secondary and tertiary markets will continue to be a major focus for Marriott in 2018, leveraging strong demand for its select-service brands and the growing demand for its upper upscale and luxury portfolios,” he said.