Home sales rose 13% in FY18 in top 8 cities

Mumbai:Residential markets in the top eight cities are showing signs of recovery, with home sales growing 13% in the financial year ended 31 March 2018, said a new report by real estate advisory firm Liases Foras.

A total of 265,564 units were sold in FY18 across eight tier 1 cities, including Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), National Capital Region (NCR), Bengaluru and Hyderabad, with the mid income and affordable housing segments notching up the highest growth, said the report, released on Monday.

Mumbai recorded the highest growth with 25% followed by NCR with 19%, over the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, homes sales grew 3% in the quarter ended 31 March 2018 over the previous quarter.

“Except Kolkata, all tier 1 markets have shown recovery. Chennai led the recovery with 27% Q-o-Q (quarter-on-quarter) increase in sales, followed by an extremely slow quarter. Pune and Hyderabad followed, with 11% growth in quarterly sales,” the report said. Residential sales during FY2017 were massively hit by demonetization and implementation of Real Estate (Regulation and Developments) Act (RERA). Home sales in the period recorded a growth of about 5%.

Despite the improvement in sales, new launches have continued to drop, registering a fall of 9% as compared to the previous financial year. However, launches in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata showed a growth of 42%, 53% and 29% respectively. Across the eight cities, a total of 132,904 units were launched during FY2018.

“Growth in homes sales is driven by rationalization both in prices and sizes of the apartments. The interventions by the government, like subvention schemes and builder’s incentives for creating affordable houses, have also improved sentiments. Growth has even happened in the luxury segment because of the moderation in prices,” said Pankaj Kapoor, managing director, Liases Foras.

Over 53% of the sales in the March quarter came from homes costing less than Rs50 lakh. On a yearly-basis, sales of homes costing below Rs25 lakh saw a jump of 24%.

According to the report, the weighted average price of properties in tier I cities witnessed an “insignificant growth of 1%” in the last financial year.

A marginal decline of 1% in prices was observed in Pune and NCR, while Chennai saw a drop of 4% in a span of one year.

As sales improved amid few new launches, unsold inventory in the tier 1 cities dropped by 5% from 953,856 units in FY2016-17 to 929,415 in FY2017-18.

During the year, unsold inventory in NCR decreased by 15% followed by Ahmedabad and Bengaluru each showing a 9% decline. However, unsold homes increased by 25% in Chennai, followed by Hyderabad and Kolkata with 11% growth each.