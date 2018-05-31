PNB raises MCLR by 0.05-0.10% for select tenors
For loan of 6-month tenor, the borrowing rate will be costlier by 0.05% to 8.30%. While for one, 3 and 5-year loan terms, the new rates are up by 0.10% each to 8.40%, 8.55% and 8.70%, respectively
New Delhi: Punjab National Bank on Wednesday revised upwards the marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) for select tenors by 0.05-0.10%, effective Thursday, a move that will lead to costlier loans for consumers.
“The bank has decided to revise the marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) with effect from 1 June 2018,” PNB said in a regulatory filing.
For loan of a six-month tenor, the borrowing rate will be costlier by 0.05% to 8.30%. While for one, three and five-year loan terms, the new rates are up by 0.10% each to 8.40%, 8.55% and 8.70%, respectively.
For overnight, one-month and three-month tenor loans, there has been no change in MCLR rates. The state-owned lender said that the base rate has also been revised to 9.25% from 9.15% with effect from 1 June 2018.
Stock of PNB closed 2.96% down at Rs83.60 apiece on BSE.
More From Companies »
- Effective control of AirAsia India was with Malaysian parent, shows brand licence pact
- Essar Oil may raise ₹3,000 crore debt
- CPM trounces Congress, BJP, wins Kerala seat with a record margin
- Manipal, Apollo Hospitals among four suitors for Seven Hills Healthcare
- Airtel plans bundled billing for calls, DTH, broadband services
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Flipkart’s PhonePe claims to have 100 million registered users
- Why is 1999 movie ‘Sooryavansham’ Sony Max’s favourite offering?
- Effective control of AirAsia India was with Malaysian parent, shows brand licence pact
- Why a flat market performance in May is still good news
- United opposition halts BJP march in bypolls, eyes 2019
Mark to Market »
- Petrochemical, gas trading businesses a drag on GAIL’s Q4 results
- Q4 Result: High input costs dull growth prospects for Berger Paints
- Competition dims Cummins India’s Q4 performance
- Pidilite Q4 Result: Basking in GST glory, but input cost inflation a spoilsport
- Q4 Results: Spring in BHEL’s profitability appears unsustainable