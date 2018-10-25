Amazon promises to deliver smartphones in just 5 hours across Delhi NCR

The fast delivery service for smartphones is free for Amazon Prime members and customers who are not Prime members can opt for this delivery option at a fee of Rs 150. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: E-commerce major Amazon India today announced that it is piloting a new delivery service for smartphones in Delhi NCR region. Under the ‘Faster than Same Day’ delivery service available on select best-selling smartphones, Amazon said it will provide delivery within 3-5 hours.

The service is free for Amazon Prime members and customers who are not Prime members can opt for this delivery option at a fee of Rs 150. Currently a pilot project, customers in Delhi-NCR can order a smartphone as early as 6 AM and receive it by 11 AM, or place an order as late as 6 PM and receive their order by 9 PM the same-day, all 7 days a week.

Customers in eligible locations will see this delivery option prominently on the product detail pages in the form of a banner ‘Get this phone even faster. Delivery within 5 hours.’

“With the launch of this pilot, our customers in Delhi-NCR can order smartphones and receive their order in just a few hours without changing the way they shop. This new service will enable us to better serve our customers and also support our Prime members with free & fast delivery, especially this festive season,” said Akhil Saxena, VP, Customer Fulfilment, Amazon India said.

The list of smartphones available under this category includes some popular mobile phone models and Honor 8X that was launched just yesterday.

Amazon.in is currently hosting wave 2 of its Great Indian Festival until October 28, with deals across smartphones, large appliances & TVs, home & kitchen products, fashion, grocery, etc.