VOOT ramps up original content, launches international distribution

Viacom India Managing Director Sudhanshu Vats. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: VOOT, the over-the-top video streaming service owned by Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd, is fast taking strides in the digital space. The platform is out with its second set originals titled VOOT Originals which include 18 multilingual web series cutting across genres.

In a bid to collaborate with different Viacom18 businesses, VOOT has created content along with Viacom18 Motion Pictures, the network’s movie studio which will now be producing web-series for the streaming service under the banner of Tipping Point Films. Further, the Regional Broadcast Entertainment cluster of Viacom18 will be producing multilingual VOOT Originals specifically for digital audiences. VOOT will also be adding news to its content offering, starting with a partnership with the network’s news media organization Network18. The company is also taking the platform international, beginning with distribution in the United Kingdom in November 2018.

“VOOT is integral to our strategy as we gear up for a future-ready Viacom18 that is screen, platform and pipe agnostic,” said Sudhanshu Vats, managing director, Viacom18, in a statement. “We are building a digital-first brand to harness Viacom18’s strengths across its brands, creative franchises and businesses in multiple Indian languages. Furthermore, the inherent synergies with Reliance Jio, both as a platform for showcasing content and as a carrier of our service, have only dialled up the business roadmap for VOOT.

The VOOT Originals will explore multiple genres like psychology, mystery, sports biopics, comedy, drama, thriller, politics, history, crime and suspense amongst others. Meanwhile 16 live channels across 13 languages from the TV18 Group will bring in the latest in current affairs. The service will try and strengthen its engagement and user interactivity experience with the adoption of Google Watch Action, and the introduction of Dolby Surround Sound for all VOOT Originals, a first amongst Indian OTT Players.

“The digital medium brings us close to the consumer at a very personal level. Owing to the last-mile measurability that the medium provides, our entire content strategy is based on a deep data-backed analysis of the needs and desires of our consumers and their consumption preferences and patterns. Thus our play across a diverse bouquet of genres and languages,” said Monika Shergill, head – content, Viacom18 Digital Ventures, in a statement.

“At an execution level, we have been extremely lucky to be partnering with a galaxy of very talented and committed actors, writers and directors to bring forth our second bundle of VOOT Originals.”