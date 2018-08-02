Jio Payments Bank, SBI partner for digital banking solutions

YONO’s digital banking features and solutions will be enabled through the MyJio app, and Jio Prime will offer exclusive deals from Reliance Retail and Reliance Jio. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

Mumbai: Jio Payments Bank, a 70:30 joint venture between Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and State Bank of India (SBI), has tied up with the state-run lender to provide a platform offering digital banking, commerce, and financial services to customers. The services would be provided through YONO (you only need one), a digital banking app launched by the SBI.

YONO’s digital banking features and solutions will be enabled through the MyJio app for customers, RIL said in a press statement, adding that Jio Prime will offer exclusive deals from Reliance Retail, Reliance Jio, partner brands, and merchants.

“The scale of the SBI customer base is unmatched globally. Reliance Jio is committed to using its superior network and platforms combined with the retail ecosystem to accelerate digital adoption serving all the needs for SBI’s and Reliance Jio’s customers,” said RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani.

SBI, on the other hand, said it will be engaging Reliance Jio as one of its preferred partners for designing and providing network and connectivity solutions.

“Reliance Jio’s network in urban and rural regions will allow SBI to launch customer-centric services such as video banking and other on-demand services. Additionally, Jio Phones will be available on special offers for SBI customers,” said SBI in a press statement.