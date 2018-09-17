AirAsia India offers tickets as low as Rs 500 from today

This AirAsia India offer is for travel from 17 September 2018 to 30 November 2019. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: AirAsia India has started a super sale, offering tickets as low as Rs 500. Yes, you read it right. AirAsia India in its latest sale is offering the lowest ever fares on all its routes to 21 destinations starting from Rs 500. In AirAsia’s new offer, there are limited seats for immediate travel, the carrier mentioned on its website. Booking for AirAsia’s ‘Sooper Sale’ offer started today and will end on 23 September 2018. This AirAsia India offer is for travel from 17 September 2018 to 30 November 2019.

“Passengers can book tickets for one-way travel at a low of Rs 500, Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500 on all our flights from Monday to September 23 to travel from September 17 to November 30, 2019,” said AirAsia in a statement, reports IANS.

The discount offer applies to all the flights operated by the airline and bookings made via airasia.com and the AirAsia mobile app.

Customers can choose from 21 available destinations, including Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Guwahati, Chandigarh, Surat, Amritsar, Jaipur, Bhubaneswar, Kochi, Indore, Nagpur, etc. from its hubs in Bengaluru, New Delhi and Kolkata, an IANS report says.

“Through promotional fares, we want to encourage even first-time flyers to experience the joy of flying at an affordable cost,” IANS quoted a top AirAsia executive as saying.

AirAsia is a joint venture between Tata Sons Ltd and low-cost Malaysian AirAsia Berhad.

Meanwhile, GoAir is offering flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 799 under its promotional ‘Weekend Sale’. The booking period for this offer that started today, 17 September, will end on 18 September. GoAir’s Rs 799 offer is valid for travel between 1 October 2018 and 20 October 2018.