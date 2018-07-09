NCLT order eliminates hostile takeover threat

Cyrus Mistry had opposed the move to take Tata Sons private.

Mumbai: The biggest win for Tata Sons Ltd emanating from the National Company Law tribunal (NCLT) order is that it no longer needs to face the threat of being taken over by any entity in a “hostile manner” after the court said it does not have any objections to Tata Sons turning into a private company from being a public entity as of now.

The difference: any shareholder of a privately-held Tata Sons will have to seek permission from its board before selling his stake to another entity including one with a hostile intent, said a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

“Being private gives more say on who can buy your shares,” said the person, requesting not to be named.

“If Cyrus (Mistry) decides to sell his shares to somebody, who is hostile... Under the private company, you can’t do that. There has to be a board approval for that,” the person said.

“It was always a private company. But it went public because the laws were such. Under the new Companies Act, you get a chance to revert to that status,” the person added.

A Tata Sons spokesperson declined to comment.

Shareholders of Tata Sons on 22 September had voted in favour of the Tata group holding firm becoming a private company at the first annual general meeting (AGM) under the chairmanship of N. Chandrasekaran.

The move was opposed by the Mistry family, represented by a proxy. The family owns 18.4% stake in Tata Sons. Cyrus Mistry, the ousted chairman of Tata Sons, had opposed the move to take the holding company private because it would restrain the ability of his family firms to sell their stake.

With shareholders approving Tata Sons’ plan, the Mistry firms will now need the approval of the company’s board to sell their shares.

The proposal to go private had to be approved by the NCLT, which happened on Monday.

A lawyer said following NCLT’s approval, Mistry and his firms will have to rely on majority shareholder Tata Trusts, which owns 66% of the company, for the fate of their stake.

“Tata Sons Ltd is currently an unlisted public company and shareholders have already voted in favour of turning it to a private company. This simply means that Mistry family-owned investment companies can’t sell the shares of private company to any third party without the board approval. At the same time, the tribunal has already dismissed Cyrus Mistry’s plea, which means despite being 18% stakeholder in the company they will have to rely on the majority shareholders for the fate of their stake,” said Ravi Singhania, managing partner of Delhi-based law firm Singhania & Partners.

The person quoted in the first instance said that even as private company, Tata Sons will continue to have an audit committee and independent director—which it won’t be required to.

“These are the things that they don’t need to do as a private company... If it goes towards settlement, being private becomes less of a priority,” the person said.

But will that happen?

“Who knows!” the person said.

Maulik Vyas contributed to this story.