Indiabulls Real Estate to raise Rs480 crore via debentures
Indiabulls said it proposes to issue secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value Rs10 lakh each aggregating Rs480 crore
Last Published: Thu, Jun 21 2018. 05 31 PM IST
New Delhi: Indiabulls Real Estate plans to raise Rs480 crore through issue of debentures on private placement basis.
In a BSE filing, the Mumbai-based developer has said that it “proposes to issue secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value Rs10 lakh each aggregating Rs480 crore, on a private placement basis.”
The issue will open on June 25 and the amount would be raised in one or more tranches, it added.
During the 2017-18 fiscal, the company’s net profit rose to Rs1,980.20 crore from Rs356.67 crore.
Total revenue also doubled to Rs5,926.53 crore from Rs2,320.34 crore in the previous financial year.
First Published: Thu, Jun 21 2018. 05 30 PM IST
More From Companies »
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- Why Indian paint makers are shifting to water-based paints
- 2019 elections still some time away but defence stocks get the jitters
- Complan and Horlicks sale signals low energy in health drinks market
- With fall of the last dove, MPC minutes portend more than one RBI rate hike
- RITES IPO ticks the valuations box, but not the growth one