Delhi Metro launches new app with additional features

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has launched a new mobile app with additional features, and to accommodate the new routes which became operational recently.

The upgraded app allows passengers to spot the nearest metro station, besides suggesting shorter routes that make use of the recently opened circular routes and dedicated and improved feedback section, which allows attachments while filing a complaint.

The app also provides information on landmarks and tourist destinations near metro stations, address and contact number of the ‘lost and found’ cell, and details of feeder bus services at metro stations, detailing the routes and helpline numbers.

The new app is available on both Android and the iOS. It can also be downloaded directly from DMRC’s website: www.delhimetrorail.com.

In a media release, DMRC’s managing director Mangu Singh said that the Delhi Metro was continuously trying to incorporate technology into its functioning so that the services can become more convenient and accessible to passengers. “Through this app, we have tried to reach out directly to our commuters through their smart phones.”

Delhi Metro currently operates a rail network of 288 kilometres across nine different routes that crisscross the national capital region. Under its third phase of expansion, about 98 km of new lines have been added in the last few years. Another 61 km of new lines will be added soon.

The Delhi Metro network has 19 interchange stations, which provide interconnectivity between different corridors of the network. After the completion of Phase 3, the network will have 27 interchange stations.