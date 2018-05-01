IHH raises Fortis offer to Rs175 per share
Mumbai: In what could potentially reinvigorate the bidding process for Fortis assets sale, Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare Bhd. on Tuesday revised its offer to Rs175 per share from its earlier offer of Rs160 per share, which it made on 24 April.
Bidding for Fortis, as per new timeline, closes on Tuesday. It remains to be seen if any of the other bidders—group led by Sunil Munjal, China’s Fosun or TPG-Manipal—revise their offers. To be sure, TPG-Manipal have an exclusive right to revise their offer five days after bids end.
“Company today i.e. May 1, 2018, has received an Enhanced Revised Proposal, as attached herewith, from IHH to invest directly into the Company at a per share price of INR 175,” Fortis said in an BSE filing.
IHH Healthcare had earlier made a binding offer of Rs650 crore for immediate infusion into the stricken hospital operator. The Malaysian company had also offered to invest an additional Rs3,350 crore in Fortis, subject to satisfactory completion of due diligence.
Latest News »
- Indian IT professionals ask US government to end green card backlog
- Kairana Lok Sabha bypoll: Fresh test of opposition unity in BJP-ruled UP
- Maruti Suzuki sales in April rise 14.4% to 1,72,986 units
- Mahindra & Mahindra April sales up 22% at 48,097 units
- Deals Buzz: Softbank to lead $200 million deal with PolicyBazaar
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
Aluminium shares may tag fundamentals more closely as sanctions’ shadow shortens
Indian Energy Exchange: the curse of premium valuations
HDFC goes affordable in growth push, making its stock a dear pick
Idea Cellular may not be a discount warrior, but it is a warrior
UPL: subdued results, but hope springs eternal