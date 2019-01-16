Amazon posts first job listings for its New York office expansion

Amazon in November said it would build new corporate campuses in the New York City neighborhood of Long Island City and Arlington in northern Virginia

Amazon.com Inc. rolled back what initially appeared to be its first job listings for a new corporate campus in New York City, saying it planned to kick off the hiring process “later in 2019.” The retail-and-technology giant this month published two job postings, seeking a software development manager and software engineer, which said that following Amazon’s recent announcement of its expansion in New York, the company would build out a 50-person team there in 2019 as part of Amazon’s Intelligent Cloud Control group.

“Our expansion in HQ2 will allow ICC to meet its ever-increasing staffing needs and provide leadership necessary across all of the other Amazon teams we work with that will also establish a base in HQ2 in the future,” the company said in the job postings.

Those references to HQ2 were removed by the company after press inquiries on Monday. An Amazon spokeswoman said the two advertised roles were for jobs in existing offices in New York, where Amazon has been expanding teams focused on cloud computing, advertising and fashion.

Amazon in November said it would build new corporate campuses in the New York City neighborhood of Long Island City and Arlington in northern Virginia, ending a search for what the Seattle-based company originally pitched to bidding cities as a single second headquarters, or HQ2, that it would staff with some 50,000 employees.

Amazon has said it would hire about 700 people at its new Long Island City location in 2019, and about 3,000 next year.

“We haven’t posted roles in our Long Island City headquarters yet, but we’re excited to kick off our recruiting process later in 2019,” Amazon said in a statement, adding that the company also hadn’t yet listed jobs for the new Northern Virginia location.

