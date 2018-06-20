BookMyShow makes global foray with tickets for ‘The King and I’

BookMyShow has partnered with theatre firm Trafalgar Entertainment Group that will allow Indians to book tickets for Trafalgar’s shows abroad and also bring the performances to India. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

New Delhi: The online ticket booking startup BookMyShow has announced its foray into international event ticketing with musical stage production The King and I to be held at the West End theatre in London this summer. BookMyShow, owned by Bigtree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, will also co-produce the critically acclaimed musical, this being its second co-production after Disney’s Broadway-style musical Aladin that came to India this April.

“We’ve seen rapid growth in our movie business and now want to explore the canvas in the non-movie space,” said Albert Almeida, chief operating officer (non movies) at BookMyShow.

In an effort to transform itself from a ticketing player to a broader go-to destination for entertainment, BookMyShow has partnered with live theatre business firm Trafalgar Entertainment Group, an association that will not only allow Indians travelling to Europe this summer to enjoy the musical but also ensure a lot of Trafalgar’s productions eventually travel to the subcontinent to reach a larger base of BookMyShow’s consumers in India.

According to Almeida, BookMyShow’s ticketing experience across genres has shown that more and more Indians are increasingly willing to pay for theatre experiences that provide value, these could range from sport events like the Indian Premier League to stage productions like Aladin and Mughal-e-Azam, besides travelling to other geographical markets to view them.

The international segment provides a further opportunity because nearly 20-22 million Indians travel abroad during holiday seasons like the summer vacations, Diwali and Christmas and attend events at the holiday destination. Given that BookMyShow already has a relationship with users in India, it makes sense to allow them to book tickets outside the country. Further plans will be made based on the top 15-25 countries that Indians frequent and the big marquee events taking place there over the next few months.

BookMyShow will base its ticket pricing on how they’d have been rated on-ground in India converted to the currency of those countries.

“We need to play a larger role in the entertainment ecosystem and make this sustainable,” Almeida said adding that the startup expects the non-movie segment to contribute about 50% to BMS’ overall revenue by 2020.

To be sure, the move makes sense for BookMyShow looking to increase its presence in the entertainment value chain. “This is an extension of the attempt to reach out to their urban, well-travelled target group for whom they are already a trusted brand,” said an industry analyst, requesting anonymity.

“It’s not just more lucrative given that people within India have spending limits but also logical as the buying behavior of consumers increasingly moves online,” the analyst added.