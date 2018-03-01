Ashok Leyland vehicles sales rise 29% in February

Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles during the month rose 21% to 13,726 units as against 11,329 units in a year-ago month. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland Ltd has recorded a 29% increase in its total sales at 18,181 units in February 2018.

The company had sold 14,067 units during the same month previous year, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles during the month rose 21% to 13,726 units as against 11,329 units in a year-ago month. Light commercial vehicles sales surged 63% to 4,455 units in February compared to 2,738 unit in the corresponding month last year.

At 11.58am, Ashok Leyland shares declined 0.18% to Rs141.05 on BSE, while the Sensex was down 0.17% at 34,124.32 points.