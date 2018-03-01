Ashok Leyland vehicles sales rise 29% in February
Ashok Leyland has recorded a 29% increase in its total sales at 18,181 units in February 2018 from 14,067 units last year
Last Published: Thu, Mar 01 2018. 12 23 PM IST
New Delhi: Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland Ltd has recorded a 29% increase in its total sales at 18,181 units in February 2018.
The company had sold 14,067 units during the same month previous year, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.
Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles during the month rose 21% to 13,726 units as against 11,329 units in a year-ago month. Light commercial vehicles sales surged 63% to 4,455 units in February compared to 2,738 unit in the corresponding month last year.
At 11.58am, Ashok Leyland shares declined 0.18% to Rs141.05 on BSE, while the Sensex was down 0.17% at 34,124.32 points.
First Published: Thu, Mar 01 2018. 12 23 PM IST
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Thanks to renewables, thermal power sector may remain distressed for a long time
The growth rate of contract workers has been far higher than that of directly employed workers
Investors sulk as GSPL takes debt load off GSPC’s back
Dear government, pay up to get a good demand for your bonds
Deteriorating health of India’s labour-intensive sectors