NTPC Q2 profit falls marginally, misses estimates

Bengaluru: Power producer NTPC Ltd reported a marginal fall in September-quarter profit on Friday, missing estimates, as higher expenses weighed.

Profit came in at Rs 2,426 crore for the three months ended 30 September, compared with Rs 2,439 crore a year earlier, said the country’s largest electric utility company by market capitalisation.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs 2,578 crore, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total expenses for the quarter rose 17.5% to Rs 19,851 crore.

Revenue from operations grew 13% to Rs 22,261 crore during the quarter.

