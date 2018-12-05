Supreme Court dismisses CCI’s plea for probe against Airtel, Idea, Vodafone

The CCI had approached the Supreme Court in January this year challenging an order of the Bombay High Court, which set aside a probe against the telecom companies. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) seeking a probe against Bharti Airtel Ltd, Vodafone India Ltd and Idea Cellular Ltd, on complaints of cartelisation by Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.

The anti trust body had approached the Supreme Court in January this year challenging an order of the Bombay High Court, which set aside a probe against the telecom companies.

“We are dismissing it,” said a three-judge bench headed by Justice A.K. Sikri.

On September 21, 2017, the Bombay High Court had ruled that the CCI had no jurisdiction to interpret contract conditions or policies of the telecom sector, which was governed by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) Act, 1997.

The order was passed on a plea by Idea Cellular, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone India and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) seeking to quash the CCI order directing an investigation into allegations of cartelisation made by Reliance Jio.

Reliance Jio had questioned the jurisdiction of the Bombay High Court and said the case must be heard by the Delhi High Court since the CCI order was passed in Delhi. This was rejected by the court.

