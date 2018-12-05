Supreme Court dismisses CCI’s plea for probe against Airtel, Idea, Vodafone
The CCI sought the probe after Reliance Jio filed a complaint alleging that Airtel, Idea and Vodafone were abusing their dominant position
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) seeking a probe against Bharti Airtel Ltd, Vodafone India Ltd and Idea Cellular Ltd, on complaints of cartelisation by Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.
The anti trust body had approached the Supreme Court in January this year challenging an order of the Bombay High Court, which set aside a probe against the telecom companies.
“We are dismissing it,” said a three-judge bench headed by Justice A.K. Sikri.
On September 21, 2017, the Bombay High Court had ruled that the CCI had no jurisdiction to interpret contract conditions or policies of the telecom sector, which was governed by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) Act, 1997.
The order was passed on a plea by Idea Cellular, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone India and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) seeking to quash the CCI order directing an investigation into allegations of cartelisation made by Reliance Jio.
Reliance Jio had questioned the jurisdiction of the Bombay High Court and said the case must be heard by the Delhi High Court since the CCI order was passed in Delhi. This was rejected by the court.
Also read: Excitement over rumoured Reliance Jio tariff hike premature
More From Companies »
- New train reservation rules: These many seats will now be reserved for women
- HDFC MF settles mutual fund violation case for Rs 3.78 crore
- GoAir offering flight tickets from Rs 1,099 in new sale
- Rajinikanth’s 2.0 to release in 10,000 Chinese theatres
- Ascendas-Firstspace buys warehousing assets in Chennai for $120 million
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Supreme Court dismisses CCI’s plea for probe against Airtel, Idea, Vodafone
- New train reservation rules: These many seats will now be reserved for women
- Christian Michel: The man who almost swung the AgustaWestland chopper deal
- For KCR, winning in Mahbubnagar a matter of prestige, importance
- Assembly Elections 2018 LIVE Updates: Narendra Modi, Amit Shah in Rajasthan today, Rahul Gandhi campaigns in Telangana