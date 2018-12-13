Isha Ambani weds Anand Piramal in decked-up Antilla. First wedding photos out
In a star-studded gala ceremony, Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani got married to industrialist Anand Piramal in Mumbai last night. The wedding took place at the Ambani family house, Antilla, one of the most expensive residences in the world. Check wedding photos here.
Mumbai: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani’s only daughter Isha Ambani got married to young industrialist Anand Piramal at his luxurious tower-house, Antilla, in Mumbai last night, in one of the most expensive weddings of India. The high-profile guest list included the Bachchan family, superstars Rajinikanth, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, former president Pranab Mukherjee, ex-US secretary of state Hillary Clinton and the newly-wed star couples — Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas.
Riding on specially-requisitioned horses, Mukesh Ambani’s twin sons Akash and Anant waited anxiously outside the gates of the 27-storey Antilla, to welcome his son-in-law who made a grand entry in a vintage Rolls Royce car.
33-year-old Anand Piramal, a Harvard Business School graduate, is a childhood friend of Isha Ambani, 27, who sits on the board of Reliance Jio Infocomm and Reliance Retail. Anand, on the other hand, is credited to have founded two start-ups, Piramal eSwasthya and Piramal Realty, besides being the executive director of the $4 billion family-run conglomerate, Piramal Enterprises.
The wedding bash, which is estimated to cost more than Rs 70 crore, was kicked off last weekend with performances from the who’s who of Bollywood, including all three Khans, and American pop sensation Beyonce, at Udaipur. The two industrialist families will now be throwing a series of receptions in Mumbai in the next few days. The pre-wedding extravaganza was reported to have over entertained over 2,000 guests while during the main wedding last night, the guest list was trimmed down to 600 to accommodate only relatives and close friends.
