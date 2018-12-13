Isha Ambani weds Anand Piramal in decked-up Antilla. First wedding photos out

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani’s sons Akash (L) and Anant (R) taking part in a traditional wedding ritual of their sister Isha Ambani (C) to businessman Ajay Piramal’s son, Anand Piramal, in Mumbai.

Mumbai: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani’s only daughter Isha Ambani got married to young industrialist Anand Piramal at his luxurious tower-house, Antilla, in Mumbai last night, in one of the most expensive weddings of India. The high-profile guest list included the Bachchan family, superstars Rajinikanth, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, former president Pranab Mukherjee, ex-US secretary of state Hillary Clinton and the newly-wed star couples — Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas.

Isha Ambani during her wedding ceremony with Anand Piramal.

Riding on specially-requisitioned horses, Mukesh Ambani’s twin sons Akash and Anant waited anxiously outside the gates of the 27-storey Antilla, to welcome his son-in-law who made a grand entry in a vintage Rolls Royce car.

Antilla, the house of the Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani, is decorated during his daughter Isha Ambani’s wedding, in Mumbai. Photo: Reuters

Antilla, the house of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, is decorated during his daughter Isha Ambani's wedding, in Mumbai. Photo: Reuters

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and his wife actress Deepika Padukone leave after attending the wedding ceremony of Isha Ambani, the daughter of the RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani, in Mumbai. Photo: Reuters

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao arrive to attend the wedding of Isha Ambani. Photo: Reuters

33-year-old Anand Piramal, a Harvard Business School graduate, is a childhood friend of Isha Ambani, 27, who sits on the board of Reliance Jio Infocomm and Reliance Retail. Anand, on the other hand, is credited to have founded two start-ups, Piramal eSwasthya and Piramal Realty, besides being the executive director of the $4 billion family-run conglomerate, Piramal Enterprises.

The wedding bash, which is estimated to cost more than Rs 70 crore, was kicked off last weekend with performances from the who’s who of Bollywood, including all three Khans, and American pop sensation Beyonce, at Udaipur. The two industrialist families will now be throwing a series of receptions in Mumbai in the next few days. The pre-wedding extravaganza was reported to have over entertained over 2,000 guests while during the main wedding last night, the guest list was trimmed down to 600 to accommodate only relatives and close friends.