Gujarat HC stays Oilex bid to take over GSPC’s stake in Cambay block

On 31 July, Oilex had issued a notice to GSPC asking it to surrender its controlling stake in the Cambay basin block where both companies are partners.

Mumbai: The Gujarat high court has directed Australia-based Oilex Ltd not to take any coercive steps against Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC) until 4 September 2018. The order is to delay Oilex’s decision for securing a transfer of GSPC’s stake in the Cambay basin, Gujarat.

GSPC, the exploration and production arm of the GSPC group, holds a 55% stake in the Cambay field while Oilex holds 45%.

Oilex had in an earlier notice issued on 29 May 2018, asked GSPC to settle the outstanding dues within 60 days, failing which it would be deemed that GSPC had transferred all its participating interest in the production sharing contract (PSC) to Oilex. GSPC owes $3,054,832 or around Rs 20 crore to Oilex.

“The company’s legal advisors are currently considering the matter and a further announcement will be issued in due course. The order was obtained on an ex parte basis and accordingly, the company was not afforded an opportunity to assert its position,” said Oilex in a statement issued to shareholders.

It added that the order has been awarded on an interim basis to delay the company from securing a transfer of the GSPC’s stake in the Cambay block.

“Notwithstanding the order, GSPC remains in ongoing material breach of the joint operating agreement with the event of default remaining in place and Oilex fully intends to enforce its legal and contractual rights,” Oilex added.

Oilex has also formally requested the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons and the ministry of petroleum and natural gas to effect the transfer of GSPC’s stake in the Cambay block.

GSPC declined to comment, saying the matter is sub judice.

The joint venture partners have been sparring over investments in the Cambay field with GSPC failing to meet its investment target for the field for over two years.

Oilex had earlier said that an increase in its participating interest in Cambay from 45% to 100% would help the company in future strategic farm-in discussions with third parties.

Oilex said it had received several informal expressions of interest from parties to participate in the ongoing work programme.

“Oilex remains committed to unlocking the significant resource potential at Cambay by achieving commercial gas flow rates in the EP-IV formation. The development of new oil and gas fields such as Cambay is essential to meeting the government’s policy to reduce reliance on imports,” Oilex had said in its 31 July notice to GSPC.