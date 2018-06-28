Amazon makes big foray into health care with PillPack acquisition

The move comes amid speculation that Amazon was planning to get into the pharmacy or drug-distribution business. Photo: AFP

New York: Amazon.com Inc. said that it had agreed to buy online pharmacy PillPack in a deal that will further the retail giant’s ambitions in health care.

Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. The move comes amid speculation that Amazon was planning to get into the pharmacy or drug-distribution business. The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2018, according to a statement from the companies.

The transaction sets up a showdown between Amazon and pharmacy-benefit managers including Express Scripts Holding Co., which recently agreed to be acquired by health insurer Cigna Corp., and CVS Health Corp.

Shares of both CVS and Express Scripts were down in premarket trading in New York.

PillPack pre-sorts pills into date- and time-stamped packets for patients who take multiple drugs — common for older people dealing with several chronic conditions. It has also developed pharmacy software that helps coordinate refills, makes sure the shipments are on time, and provides an online dashboard for patients.