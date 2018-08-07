Bombay Dyeing Q1 net loss widens to ₹93.74 crore
Bombay Dyeing’s total income during June quarter stood at ₹410.31 crore, down from ₹638.33 crore a year ago
Last Published: Tue, Aug 07 2018. 05 09 PM IST
New Delhi: Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co Ltd on Tuesday said its net loss widened to ₹93.74 crore for the quarter ended 30 June as against a net loss of ₹32.71 crore in the same period a year ago.
Total income during the period under review stood at ₹410.31 crore. It was ₹638.33 crore in the year-ago quarter, Bombay Dyeing said in a BSE filing.
The company said the results are not comparable with the figures for the previous year’s period due to change in accounting method.
Reacting to the quarterly results, shares of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co Ltd on Tuesday hit the lower circuit to settle 4.99% down at ₹260.70 apiece on the BSE.
First Published: Tue, Aug 07 2018. 05 09 PM IST
