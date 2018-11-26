StanChart files alleges discrimination by CoC of Essar Steel in resolution payout plan

The resolution professional had verified Standard Chartered’s outstanding claim as Rs3,487.09 crore. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: After filing a caveat petition in late October against ArcelorMittal’s resolution plan for Essar Steel which left Standard Chartered Bank left out in the cold, the London-based bank has approached the Ahmedabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal again alleging that the committee of creditors has illegally sought a discriminatory resolution plan outside the purview of the IBC which places its own interests above those of others.

Standard Chartered filed an interlocutory petition last Wednesday against the CoC in the Essar Steel resolution case alleging discrimination by the CoC. Interlocutory petitions are filed to offer additional information to a court in an ongoing litigation or to request urgent relief.

According to the petition, a copy of which Mint has reviewed, Standard Chartered said that had advanced a loan of $500 million with a corporate guarantee to an Essar Steel subsidiary in 2010 so that the latter could secure its long-term coal requirement. This loan was later refinanced to $413 million along with a pledge on shares of Essar Steel and an extended repayment period. When Essar Steel failed to repay this and other loans but before the corporate resolution process began, Standard Chartered said that the consortium of lenders opposed its inclusion to the joint lenders’ forum although it was a secured lender.

Once the Committee of Creditors was formed under the IBC, the resolution professional had verified Standard Chartered’s outstanding claim as Rs3,487.09 crore and classified he bank as a secured financial creditor. However, in the final payout that ArcelorMittal has offered in its bid for Essar Steel, Standard Chartered will only be repaid Rs 60.71 crore.

Standard Chartered’s petition alleges that some members of the CoC worked to place their own interests above that of others during the resolution process. Some members of the CoC formed a core committee which would negotiate with ArcelorMittal, even though IBC law does not provide for the formation of such a committee. These included State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, IDBI bank and Edelweiss ARC.

The petition says that the core committee within the CoC entered into negotiations with ArcelorMittal with the “dishonest intention” of excluding Standard Chartered and its request to be part of such a core committee given its status as a secured lender was denied.

Standard Chartered also pointed out that the final resolution plan by ArcelorMittal was not discussed by all members of the CoC since there was no meeting of the CoC after October 23, when the final plan was received.

In addition, ArcelorMittal’s final resolution plan offered to pay Rs 42,000 crore upfront to secured financial creditors representing 100% of the principal outstanding, which, Standard Chartered argued, should mean that it was supposed to receive a minimum of Rs 2646.05 crore (which is the principal amount in the Rs 3,487 crore that is due to it). However, in the final recommended payout that won the CoC’s approval, AccelorMittal had left it to the core committee’s discretion how the financial package would be paid out, which is against the provisions of the IBC, Standard Chartered alleged. Other lenders themselves took a bigger share of the amount whereby they would receive 100% of the principal amount and 40% of the interest amount.

“In this situation, the only relevant and valid basis for distributing the amount offered would be to pay the principal amount of the debt offered to each secured financial creditor. Any other mode of distribution would be illegal, arbitrary, perverse and discriminatory,” the petition read.

A spokesperson for ArcelorMittal said: “We have followed the IBC process in good faith since first submitting our expression of interest in 2017. The committee of creditors has clearly decided ArcelorMittal’s plan is in the best interests of Essar Steel and we are confident that the process will be implemented correctly and according to the law.”

With this, Standard Chartered will join a host of other creditors unhappy with the ArcelorMittal takeover of bankrupt Essar Steel. Last week, state-owned natural gas utility GAIL and Gujarat government-owned electricity transmission company Getco filed interlocutory petitions at the Ahmedabad NCLT against ArcelorMittal’s resolution plan. These two, along with other operational creditors, have joint claims of Rs 1600 crore.

ArcelorMittal’s Essar bid offers an upfront payment of Rs 42,000 crore towards debt resolution and Rs 8,000 crore towards capital infusion into Essar Steel, while the Ruia-promoted Essar Steel Asia Holdings has offered Rs 54,389 crore to settle the claims of all financial and operational creditors in full.

On 25 October, more than 92% of Essar Steel’s creditors voted in favour of ArcelorMittal as it had placed the highest bid for the stressed assets.