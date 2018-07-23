GoAir offers tickets from Rs 1,045 in fresh sale

Tickets for the flights can be booked through www.goair.in. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: GoAir has joined other airlines SpiceJet, Jet Airways and AirAsia in offering cheap tickets as part of a monsoon sale. According to the budget carrier, the lowest fares start from just Rs1,045. GoAir’s Rs1,045 offer is open for booking from 20 to 23 July and is applicable for travel between 21 July and 10 August 2018.

A limited inventory of seats is available and on a first-come first-served basis. If seats in this offer are sold out, regular fares will apply, GoAir said on its website.

Also, GoAir has exciting offers for the entire month of July, which include cashbacks from Paytm, FoodPanda and Mychoize on your next booking with GoAir.

The monsoon season is typically a lean season for airlines in India and they come up with discounted ticket fares to woo flyers.

GoAir’s rivals AirAsia India, Jet Airways and SpiceJet have also announced cheap ticket offers. In its Last Minute Deals, AirAsia is offering tickets from Rs1,399 for domestic destinations like Bengaluru, New Delhi, Ranchi, Jaipur, Kochi, and Pune. The offer is valid till 29 July for travel till 31 October.

Jet Airways is offering up to 30% discount on international and domestic flights, which is applicable on the base fare in the premier and economy segments. This offer is valid till midnight of 23 July. This discount offer from Jet Airways on international routes is applicable for travel after 17 July.

SpiceJet’s Mega Monsoon Sale had been extended till 22 July, said the carrier on its official website . The airline was offering direct domestic flight tickets at an starting all-inclusive fare of Rs 999. The travel period on the offer starts from 23 July and ends on 8 October.