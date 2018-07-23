GoAir offers tickets from Rs 1,045 in fresh sale
GoAir has announced a four-day sale of special low fares across all sectors with ticket starting as low as Rs 1,045
New Delhi: GoAir has joined other airlines SpiceJet, Jet Airways and AirAsia in offering cheap tickets as part of a monsoon sale. According to the budget carrier, the lowest fares start from just Rs1,045. GoAir’s Rs1,045 offer is open for booking from 20 to 23 July and is applicable for travel between 21 July and 10 August 2018.
A limited inventory of seats is available and on a first-come first-served basis. If seats in this offer are sold out, regular fares will apply, GoAir said on its website.
Also, GoAir has exciting offers for the entire month of July, which include cashbacks from Paytm, FoodPanda and Mychoize on your next booking with GoAir.
Low fares are in the air! #FlySmart with GoAir at fares starting from ₹ 1045*.— GoAir (@goairlinesindia) July 21, 2018
Hurry! Offer valid till 23rd July, 2018.
Book now: https://t.co/2dVTlPbZb9 pic.twitter.com/22SbaZ7zRd
The monsoon season is typically a lean season for airlines in India and they come up with discounted ticket fares to woo flyers.
GoAir’s rivals AirAsia India, Jet Airways and SpiceJet have also announced cheap ticket offers. In its Last Minute Deals, AirAsia is offering tickets from Rs1,399 for domestic destinations like Bengaluru, New Delhi, Ranchi, Jaipur, Kochi, and Pune. The offer is valid till 29 July for travel till 31 October.
Jet Airways is offering up to 30% discount on international and domestic flights, which is applicable on the base fare in the premier and economy segments. This offer is valid till midnight of 23 July. This discount offer from Jet Airways on international routes is applicable for travel after 17 July.
SpiceJet’s Mega Monsoon Sale had been extended till 22 July, said the carrier on its official website . The airline was offering direct domestic flight tickets at an starting all-inclusive fare of Rs 999. The travel period on the offer starts from 23 July and ends on 8 October.
More From Companies »
- Walmart to open 20 cash-and-carry stores in three years
- Maruti rolls out its 20th million vehicle
- Infosys warns of increase in number of visa application rejections
- News In Numbers: 44% of tech CEOs are optimistic about the future, shows KPMG survey
- China-US trade war: Is there a silver lining for India?
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- Bajaj Auto’s dismal Q1 results builds a case for FY2019 earnings cut
- GST on paints cut, but companies may not pass on full benefit immediately
- June quarter results signal Havells India is off to a bright start this fiscal
- Business gains, not just cost efficiencies, to determine UPL’s Arysta acquisition success
- What ABB India’s performance in June quarter says about capex growth