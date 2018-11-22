Carlos Ghosn got six houses from Nissan, including in Tokyo and New York

Carlos Ghosn was arrested on Monday for alleged financial irregularities that include under reporting of income and misuse of company funds. Photo: Bloomberg

Tokyo: Details are slowly beginning to trickle out about the alleged misdeeds of the embattled Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who was arrested this week after the carmaker said he misused company funds for personal use.

Nissan Motor Co provided Ghosn with six houses, including residences in Tokyo and New York, a company official said, asking not to be identified discussing private information.

Media reports had earlier said Carlos Ghosn got company-funded properties in cities such as Beirut, Rio de Janeiro, Paris and Amsterdam.

Ghosn’s sister also had an advisory contract with Nissan, though the role had no substance, the official said. Media reports said she was paid about $100,000 a year.

Carlos Ghosn was arrested on Monday for alleged financial irregularities that include under reporting of income and misuse of company funds. Prosecutors said Ghosn may have undeclared income of as much as 5 billion yen ($44 million). As more details begin to emerge, the actual number may be higher, the official said Thursday.

Also read: Carlos Ghosn felt stars deserved big pay. His accusers say he took that too far

Also read: Nissan board divided over plan to dismiss Carlos Ghosn

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.