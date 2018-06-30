Bank Boards Bureau recommends 15 names for the post of MD in PSU banks

The other 14 names recommended by Bank Boards Bureau include 6 current deputy managing directors of the SBI. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The Bank Boards Bureau has recommended the names of 15 officials for the posts of managing director and chief executive officers in several public sector banks.

The bureau has recommended Anshula Kant, the current deputy managing director (DMD) of State Bank of India (SBI) for the post of managing director (MD) in the bank. The post was vacant following the resignation of B. Sriram as the MD of the bank. He has joined IDBI Bank has the MD & CEO.

The other 14 names recommended include 6 current DMDs of SBI ie Pallav Mohapatra, Padmaja Chunduru, Karnam Sekar, J. Packirisamy, Mrityunjay Mahapatra and C.V. Nageswar.

The other 8 names are Gopal Murli Bhagat (executive director (ED), Corporation Bank), P.V. Bharathi ( ED, Canara Bank), M.K. Bhattacharya ( ED, Indian Bank), Atul Kumar Goel ( ED, Union Bank), S.Harisankar ( ED, Allahabad Bank), Ashok Kumar Pradhan ( ED, United Bank of India), A.S. Rajeev ( ED, Indian Bank) and C.H. S.S. Mallikarjuna Rao ( ED, Syndicate Bank).

“These recommendations are based on interactions held by the Banks Board Bureau and are subject to various clearances,” it said.

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take the final decision in this regard.