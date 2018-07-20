Wipro Q1 profit rises to ₹2,121 crore, beats estimates

Revenue from IT services grew by about 5% to Rs13,700 crore while the BFSI business grew 17.5% to Rs4,110 crore. Photo: Mint

Bengaluru: India’s third-largest software services exporter Wipro Ltd reported a 2% rise in first-quarter net profit on Friday, beating estimates, helped by higher revenue from its Banking, Financial Services and Insurance business (BFSI).

Net profit for the three months to 30 June rose to Rs2,121 crore ($307.55 million) from Rs2,077 crore a year earlier, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a statement on Friday.

That topped the Rs1,952 crore profit expected by analysts, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Revenue from IT services grew by about 5% to Rs13,700 crore while the BFSI business grew 17.5% to Rs4,110 crore.