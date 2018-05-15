PNB posts Rs13,417 crore Q4 loss after being hit by Nirav Modi fraud
The loss for the three months to 31 March came in at Rs13,417 crore compared with a net profit of Rs262 crore a year ago, the Punjab National Bank said
Last Published: Tue, May 15 2018. 03 42 PM IST
Bengaluru: Punjab National Bank, the fourth-biggest Indian lender by assets, posted a $1.98 billion fourth-quarter net loss after being hit by a massive fraud.
The loss for the three months to 31 March came in at Rs13,417 crore compared with a net profit of Rs262 crore a year ago, the company said in a statement.
In what has been dubbed as the biggest fraud in India’s banking history, PNB in February disclosed two jeweller groups had defrauded it of more than $2 billion by raising credit overseas using fake guarantees issued by rogue PNB staff at a Mumbai branch over several years.
First Published: Tue, May 15 2018. 03 41 PM IST
