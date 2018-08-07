NCLAT to decide on Tata Sons going private tomorrow

Ousted Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry.

New Delhi: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Tuesday said that it’ll pass an order on admission or stay of Tata Son Ltd’s conversion into a private limited company from a deemed public company on 8 August. Tata Sons shareholders had in September last year voted in favour of the conversion after opposition from ousted chairman Cyrus Mistry.

”We can pass(the order) if we so choose,” the two-judge NCLAT bench, headed by Justice S.J. Mukhopadhyay said.

The tribunal was hearing arguments made by lawyer Sunali Jaitley appearing for Cyrus Investments Pvt. Ltd. Senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Tata Sons, was not present to make arguments—because of which the NCLAT decided to issue an order on Wednesday after hearing him.

Mistry had on Friday filed the appeal with NCLAT through two family-run investment firms—Cyrus Investments and Sterling Investments Corp—in a bid to continue the fight for rights of minority shareholders and uphold the highest standards of governance expected from the House of Tatas, said a person familiar with the development.

In the petition, he also challenged the 9 July order passed by the Mumbai bench of NCLT that had dismissed all charges made by him over his ouster from Tata Sons and the group holding firm’s corporate governance standards. He contended that the NCLT’s judgement is replete with errors of reasoning and errors of law. “We are seeking for a stay on the conversion and have said that NCLT’s order to RoC to issue conversion certificate to Tata Sons is wrong,” said another person familiar with the matter.

The conversion into a private company can come into effect once approved by the Registrar of Companies (RoC), subject to NCLAT’s order.

Mistry, whose family is the single biggest shareholder in Tata group, was named group chairman in November 2011 and took over in December 2012 after the retirement of Ratan Tata.

On 24 October 2016, the board of Tata Sons dismissed him as chairman and said former chairman Ratan Tata would take over as interim chairman. Mistry contended that the articles of association of Tata Sons are biased against the rights of minority shareholders and thereby oppressive, a charge Tata Sons dismissed, saying that Mistry, who had been on its board since 2006, had never raised this until he was fired.