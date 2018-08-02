Pfizer Q1 profit rises 61% to ₹92 crore
Pfizer’s standalone revenue from operations stood at ₹512.31 crore for the April-June quarter of the current fiscal
Last Published: Thu, Aug 02 2018. 05 17 PM IST
New Delhi: Drug firm Pfizer on Thursday reported 60.64% rise in standalone net profit to ₹91.84 crore for the first quarter ended 30 June 2018-19.
It had posted net profit of ₹57.17 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Pfizer Ltd said in a filing to BSE.
Standalone revenue from operations of the company stood at ₹512.31 crore for the April-June quarter of the current fiscal. It was ₹432.59 crore for the year-ago period.
Pfizer shares closed 1.13% up Rs2,702 at BSE on Thursday.
First Published: Thu, Aug 02 2018. 05 17 PM IST
