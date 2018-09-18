LetsVenture launches funding initiative to support early-age startups

Vivek Khare, angel investor in Zomato, Meritnation and Cashify will lead the LetsGrow programme as director of strategy.

New Delhi: Online funding platform LetsVenture has launched an initiative to support early-age startups in transitioning from seed stage to Series A and B funding rounds and raise ‘growth’ capital of $1-$5 million, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Founded in 2013, the platform with its new programme called LetsGrow aims to leverage its existing network of angel investors and industry experts to mentor early age startups.

Vivek Khare, angel investor in Zomato, Meritnation, and Cashify, and former leader at investments and corporate development at InfoEdge, will lead the LetsGrow programme as director of strategy.

“As a marketplace which has understood investor preferences and organized the more difficult early stage segment, we believe LetsGrow is the obvious progression,” LetsVenture said in a statement.

Registered in Singapore, with offices in India and the US, LetsVenture Online Pte is an online platform for fundraising and for startups and investors to connect. It has enabled 170 funding rounds since inception and has a portfolio worth $550 million, including startups such as DailyNinja, MyUpchar, Bobble and Testbook.

Founded by Sanjay Jha and Shanti Mohan, LetsVenture claims to work with 125 family offices and 100 funds that will allow it to facilitate the deals for LetsGrow.

According to LetsVenture, few bankers give time and attention required in the pre-series A/B and series A market because of negligible return on investments. “LetsGrow will now help startups identify the right metrics that they would need to target when they raise growth capital of $1-5M,” it added.

LetsVenture boasts of venture capital firms such as SAIF Partners, Sequoia Capital, Matrix Partners, Nexus Venture Partners and BEENEXt as investors in its portfolio companies. It also initiated startups reporting on its platform last year, and facilitates setting up of investor calls.