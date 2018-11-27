Jet Airways offers flight tickets from Rs 1,313 in new sale

The tickets can be booked on Jat Airway’s website and app. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Jet Airways has announced a new discount offer in which flight tickets are available for as low as Rs 1,313. The discounted prices are valid on one-way journey in economy class on select flights, Jet Airways said on its official website. The tickets are valid for 12 months from the date of start of journey. However, tickets must be purchased a minimum of 15 days prior to departure, the airline mentioned on its website. The tickets can be booked on the carrier’s website and app. The starting fare of the Jet Airways Rs 1,313 offer is applicable on the Chennai-Madurai (Rs 1,313) route, as per the airline’s site.

Starting fares on other Jet Airways routes include Chennai-Bengaluru (Rs 1,419), Bengaluru-Chennai (Rs 1,699), Mumbai-Goa (Rs 1,735), Hyderabad-Bengaluru (Rs 1,779), Bengaluru-Mangalore (Rs 1,798), Mumbai-Bengaluru (Rs 1,950), Bengaluru-Mumbai (Rs 2,170), Kolkata-Guwahati (Rs 2,186) Hyderabad-Mumbai (Rs 2,393) Hyderabad-Pune (Rs 2,298), Delhi-Mumbai (Rs 2,445), Mumbai-Delhi (Rs 2,575), Chennai-Mumbai (Rs 2,898), Delhi-Pune (Rs 2,923) Mumbai-Chennai (Rs 2,958), Delhi-Bengaluru (Rs 2,970), Bengaluru-Delhi (Rs 3,320) Hyderabad-Delhi (Rs 3,380), Kolkata-Delhi (Rs 3,390), Delhi-Chennai (Rs 3,778), Chennai-Delhi (Rs 3,848), Kolkata-Mumbai (Rs 3,899), Kolkata-Bengaluru (Rs 5,947), as per the company’s website.

The Naresh Goyal-promoted full service carrier has reported three back-to-back quarterly losses this year, resulting in severe cash paucity and subsequent payment issues with some of its staff and vendors.

In another offer, budget carrier IndiGo had put up 10 lakh seats for sale as part of its winter offer. Indigo was offering flight tickets from Rs 899 on its domestic route and Rs 3,199 on overseas routes.

The discount offers from airlines come when they are grappling with high fuel costs, raising concerns over the financial impact.