Ananth Narayanan to continue as Myntra CEO
I am very excited about Myntra: Myntra-Jabong CEO Ananth Narayanan
Mumbai: The chief of Flipkart Group’s Myntra-Jabong said on Friday he will continue to lead operations at the fashion unit after a reshuffle in the ranks following the ouster of group CEO Binny Bansal.
“I’m very excited about Myntra,” Ananth Narayanan, chief executive of Myntra-Jabong told Reuters in an interview after media reports that he was likely to quit after he was made to report into Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Flipkart’s CEO and effectively the new group head.
Also read:Walmart to layoff 200 at Jabong today, merge it with Myntra
Binny Bansal the chief of Flipkart Group resigned after an internal probe into what parent Walmart Inc said was “serious personal misconduct”. The misconduct accusations followed an allegation of sexual assault, two sources previously told Reuters.
Also read: Did Walmart choose to put Flipkart deal over Binny Bansal probe?
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
More From Companies »
- Uber drivers may earn Rs 2,200 more monthly with new fare plan
- Binny Bansal’s Flipkart exit puts Corporate India on notice
- On trains and highways, Reliance Jio only one to pass call drop test
- Nintendo hopes new Pokemon games will boost Switch console sales
- Walmart may abolish Flipkart Group CEO post as Binny Bansal exits
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- Future Retail’s Q2 result shows improvement in same-store sales
- Private insurance firms grow at the expense of LIC stuck with a sick bank
- Page Industries’s lofty valuations get a reality check in Q2
- Q2 results: Grasim’s Vodafone Idea stake is proving costly
- How Vodafone Idea’s $3.5 bn fundraising will impact telecom in India