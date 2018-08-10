Hindalco Q1 net profit rises 43%, but lags estimates

Revenue from operations of the company, which also manufactures copper products and fertilisers, inched up 1.7% to Rs 1,0593 crore during the quarter. Photo: AFP

Mumbai: Aluminium producer Hindalco Industries Ltd posted a 43% jump in first-quarter net profit on Friday, but missed analysts’ estimates. Profit came in at Rs 414 crore in the three months through June 30, compared with Rs 290 crore a year earlier, the company said in a statement. Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs 421 crore, Thomson Reuters data showed. Revenue from operations of the company, which also manufactures copper products and fertilisers, inched up 1.7% to Rs 1,0593 crore during the quarter.

Last month, Hindalco agreed to buy US aluminium sheet maker Aleris Corp at an enterprise value of $2.58 billion to create the world’s second-largest aluminium maker. It was the company’s second major overseas acquisition after the purchase of Novelis for $6 billion in 2007. On completion of the purchase of Ohio-based Aleris, Hindalco’s consolidated revenue is expected to rise to about $21 billion.

Meanwhile, Novelis, the wholly owned subsidiary of Hindalco Industries, posted a 10% increase in net income to $113 million during the June quarter on better operational performance and higher capacity utilisation. The company, which deals in aluminium rolled products, had reported a net income of $103 million in the same period last year. However, including some tax benefits, net income came in at $137 million, against $101 million in the year-ago period, attributable to common shareholder, the company said in a statement. “Outstanding operational performance with increased asset optimisation and favourable market conditions contributed to another strong quarter,” President and Chief executive Officer Steve Fisher said.