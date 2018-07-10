Q1 Results: TCS beats street with 23.5% profit growth

Rajesh Gopinathan, chief executive officer of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS). Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: India’s biggest information technology (IT) firm, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), on Tuesday reported a 23.50% rise in Q1 profit due to a turnaround in BFSI business. Its net profit in the June quarter rose to ₹ 7,340 crore from ₹ 5,945 crore in the year-ago period while revenue rose to ₹ 34,261 crore, up 15.8% year-on-year and 6.8% quarter-on-quarter. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a net profit of ₹ 6,985 crore on revenue of ₹ 33,966 crore.

TCS also announced an interim dividend of ₹ 4 per equity share of the company.

The Mumbai-based company has posted double-digit year-on-year growth for the second straight quarter. TCS’s dollar revenue increased 1.6% (4.1% in constant currency terms) to $5.05 billion in the quarter ended 30 June from the preceding three months, thanks to higher client spend from most of its geographies and key industry verticals.

Net profit improved 1.1% to $1.08 billion in the June quarter from $1.07 billion in the preceding three months while operating margin declined 36 basis points to 25% from 25.4% in the January-March period.

TCS posted 10% year-on-year dollar revenue growth in the April-June period, after reporting 11.7% dollar revenue growth in the January-March period. TCS’s digital business, which grew nearly 45% year on year, contributed nearly 25% to its total revenue.

“We are starting the new fiscal year on a strong note, with the growth engine firing on all cylinders. Our banking vertical recovered very nicely this quarter, while other industry verticals maintained their momentum. With a good set of wins during the quarter, a robust deal pipeline and accelerating digital demand, we are positioned well for the future,” said TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan.

“Customers across verticals and markets are embracing our Business 4.0 thought leadership framework and accelerating their digital transformation journeys. Our contextual knowledge, full spectrum capabilities and investments in research and innovation are making us their preferred partner for their growth and transformation initiatives,” he added.

TCS does not issue quarterly or annual forecasts but a strong start to the financial year reaffirms the management’s optimism on the company reporting double-digit growth in the current financial year. TCS ended FY18 with $19.09 billion in revenue, up 8.6% year-on-year.

“Disciplined execution, accelerating growth and currency support helped us mitigate the impact of wage increases during the quarter. This strong start gives us greater confidence in our ability to get our operating margin to our preferred range, while continuing to fund the digital investments that are differentiating us in the marketplace,” said TCS CFO V. Ramakrishnan.