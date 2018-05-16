ITC Q4 net profit rises 9.8% to Rs2,933 crore
Kolkata: Cigarette and consumer goods maker ITC Ltd on Wednesday said that its net profit for the March 2018 quarter rose 9.86% over the same period last year to Rs2,932.71 crore as margins expanded.
Gross revenue from sales rose only 3.56% to Rs17,933.48 crore which, the company said, was due to subdued demand and disruptions in supply chain.
The cigarette segment contributed Rs3,505.76 crore of pre-tax profit in the March quarter, up 7.57% from Rs3,258.76 crore a year ago. Pre-tax profit from other consumer goods jumped to Rs91.21 crore from Rs55.56 crore in the same period a year ago.
For the full year, ITC’s net profit rose 10% to Rs11,223.25 crore, or Rs9.16 per share, compared with Rs8.38 per share in fiscal 2017.
The company will be paying a dividend of Rs5.15 per share for the year ended 31 March.
ITC shares were trading firm at Rs285.75 each on BSE, up 1.4% at 2.45pm in a weak market.
