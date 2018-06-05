World Environment Day: IRCTC to introduce bio-degradable cutlery
IRCTC to use bagasse, the fibrous remains left after extracting sugarcane juice, to make disposable cutlery in which meals will be served
Last Published: Tue, Jun 05 2018. 07 30 PM IST
New Delhi: The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) decided to introduce bio-degradable cutlery on eight Shatabdi and Rajdhani trains as a small effort to commemorate World Environment Day.
The company in a press statement said that it will be using bagasse, the fibrous remains left behind after extracting sugarcane juice, to make disposable cutlery and containers in which meals will be served.
Provision will be made to collect the used packaging which will then be processed for disposal through composting to ensure environmental sustainability.
First Published: Tue, Jun 05 2018. 06 47 PM IST
