World Environment Day: IRCTC to introduce bio-degradable cutlery

IRCTC to use bagasse, the fibrous remains left after extracting sugarcane juice, to make disposable cutlery in which meals will be served

Last Published: Tue, Jun 05 2018. 07 30 PM IST
Staff Writer
IRCTC will introduce bio-degradable cutlery on eight Shatabdi and Rajdhani trains.
New Delhi: The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) decided to introduce bio-degradable cutlery on eight Shatabdi and Rajdhani trains as a small effort to commemorate World Environment Day.

The company in a press statement said that it will be using bagasse, the fibrous remains left behind after extracting sugarcane juice, to make disposable cutlery and containers in which meals will be served.

Provision will be made to collect the used packaging which will then be processed for disposal through composting to ensure environmental sustainability.

First Published: Tue, Jun 05 2018. 06 47 PM IST
