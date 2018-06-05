World Environment Day: IRCTC to introduce bio-degradable cutlery

IRCTC will introduce bio-degradable cutlery on eight Shatabdi and Rajdhani trains.

New Delhi: The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) decided to introduce bio-degradable cutlery on eight Shatabdi and Rajdhani trains as a small effort to commemorate World Environment Day.

The company in a press statement said that it will be using bagasse, the fibrous remains left behind after extracting sugarcane juice, to make disposable cutlery and containers in which meals will be served.

Provision will be made to collect the used packaging which will then be processed for disposal through composting to ensure environmental sustainability.