Tata Motors sales rises 35% to 69,440 units in March

New Delhi:Tata Motors on Sunday reported 35% increase in total sales to 69,440 units in March as compared to 51,309 units in the same month last year.

Cumulative domestic sales of the company for the 2017-18 stood at 5,86,639 units, up 23%, over 4,78,362 vehicles sold in 2016-17.

Domestic sales of Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles grew by 37% to 49,174 units in March, as compared to 35,876 units in the same month previous year.

“This growth was on the back of government’s push towards infrastructure development, restriction on overloading, road construction and mining activities along with increasing demand from e-commerce & FMCG applications,” Tata Motors said in a BSE filing.

Sales of passenger vehicles in the domestic market grew 31% to 20,266 units last month on the back of increasing demand of Tiago and Tigor, along with Nexon and Hexa gaining traction in the steadily growing UV segment, it added.

Exports during the month went up by 17% at 6,443 5,836 units.