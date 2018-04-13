Uber unveils traffic data tool for policymakers

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. Uber Movement is aimed at helping civic authorities and policymakers plan traffic management and make better infrastructure. Photo: AFP

Bengaluru: Cab-hailing app Uber Technologies Inc. launched a tool called Movement to provide data on traffic patterns based on trips by the company’s customers in large cities.

The tool, which will be available in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, will try to deliver insights and solutions regarding traffic patterns.

Uber, which has had an uneasy relationship with regulators, said the tool is aimed at helping civic authorities and policymakers plan traffic management and make better infrastructure.

Uber, the world’s most valuable start-up, had first launched Movement in 10 cities across several countries last year.

“(Movement) will encourage data-driven policymaking to solve for some of the biggest challenges faced by our cities. We are confident that by collaboratively leveraging the power of open data, governments, industry and academia can together create a real alternative to a world that moves like a jam and looks like a parking lot and help redefine the future of urban mobility,” said Prabhjeet Singh, regional general manager, Uber India and South Asia.

The expansion of Movement is part of Uber’s efforts to become a comprehensive provider of urban transportation. On Wednesday, Uber said it will add car rentals, train booking and other new services to its platform in some US cities.

Rival Ola, too, is expanding its fledgling public transportation business. Last week, it bought transportation information provider Ridlr to add bus, metro and train ticket bookings and try and become a hub of urban transportation for customers.

Both Uber and Ola started out as cab providers but cab rides comprise a very small portion of overall transportation in cities. Hence, these companies are now expanding into public transportation to grow bigger.