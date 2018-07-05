GoAir offers flight tickets from Rs 999 in monsoon sale

GoAir’s monsoon sale offer is applicable for travel between 10 July and 30 September, 2018. Photo: Mint

GoAir has joined other airlines SpiceJet and IndiGo in offering flight tickets from Rs 999 as part of monsoon sale. GoAir’s Rs 999 monsoon sale offer is open for booking till 6 July and is applicable for travel between 10 July and 30 September, 2018. GoAir has not disclosed the number of seats available under the monsoon sale. Tickets during the sale period will be available on first come, first serve basis and seats are subject to availability, GoAir said on its website.

According to budget carrier GoAir’s website, the Rs 999 fares are applicable on Bagdogra-Guwahati route. Starting fares on other GoAir routes under the monsoon offer include Mumbai-Ahmedabad (Rs 1,299), Patna-Kolkata (Rs 1,366), Bengaluru-Hyderabad (Rs 1,406), Ahmedabad-Mumbai(Rs 1,418), Ahmedabad-Pune (Rs1,453), Leh-Srinagar (Rs 1,460), Hyderabad-Bengaluru (Rs 1,498), Delhi-Lucknow (Rs 1,499), Jammu-Srinagar (Rs 1,510), Pune-Ahmedabad (Rs 1,549) and Bhubaneswar-Kolkata (Rs 1,562).

Other GoAir routes covered under the Rs 999 monsoon sale include Mumbai-Goa (starting fare Rs 1629), Kolkata-Patna (starting fare Rs 1,665), Delhi-Ahmedabad (starting fare Rs 1,669), Goa-Bengaluru (starting fare Rs 1,698), Ahmedabad-Goa (starting fare Rs 1738), Bengaluru-Pune (starting fare Rs 1,824), Mumbai-Jaipur (starting fare Rs 1825), Mumbai-Bengaluru (starting fare Rs 1,827), Delhi-Hyderabad (starting fare Rs 1,958), Hyderabad-Cochin (starting fare Rs 1990), Chennai-Pune (starting fare Rs 2,045), Mumbai-Chennai (starting fare Rs 2,155), Ahmedabad-Bengaluru(starting fare Rs 2,415), Hyderabad-Delhi(starting fare Rs 2,472), Delhi-Kolkata (starting fare Rs 2,513), Mumbai-Delhi (Rs 2,525), and Delhi-Bengaluru (Rs 2,973), according to the airline’s website.

GoAir also said that the Rs 999 monsoon offer is applicable across all the sale channels and tickets booked under this offer are non-transferable/non-refundable. No date change or re-routing permitted and normal GoAir baggage allowance policy is applicable, the airline said.

The July-September monsoon season is typically a lean season for airlines in India. They come up with discounted ticket prices to woo flyers. Airlines are incentivizing people to travel during the lean season by offering discounts, said Sharat Dhall, chief operating officer (B2C) of travel portal Yatra.com.

GoAir’s rivals SpiceJet and IndiGo have also announced flight ticket offers, starting Rs 999. SpiceJet’s “Mega Monsoon Sale”, under which the airline is offering flight tickets from Rs 999, will close for booking 8 July, 2018. SpiceJet’s Rs 999 monsoon sale offer is applicable on travel till 8 October, 2018.

IndiGo, India’s biggest airline, is also offering tickets as low as Rs 999 and its also offering additional cashback when you book ticket through Airtel Payments Bank and MobiKwik E-wallets. IndiGo’s Rs 999 offer is open for booking till 8 July and is applicable on travel till 27 September 2018.

IndiGo’s Rs 999 offer, for example, is applicable on Dehradun-Delhi, Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Jaipur and Chennai-Bengaluru routes.

Another budget carrier AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets from Rs 1,299. This AirAsia India offer is open for booking till 8 July and is applicable for travel period till 31 January 2019, the airline said on its website.