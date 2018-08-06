Escorts Group chairman Rajan Nanda dies at 76

Escorts Group chairman Rajan Nanda (76) died Sunday after a brief illness.

New Delhi: Escorts Group chairman Rajan Nanda (76) died Sunday after a brief illness, a company statement said today. Nanda joined Escorts in 1965 at the age of 23, and in 1994, he took over as the chairman of Escorts Group, when his father and the founder chairman, H.P. Nanda, stepped down after 50 years.

Rajan Nanda was an active member of several apex trade and industry bodies. As a member of the CII National Council, he had served as chairman of its agriculture committee.

Escorts is a leading manufacturer of tractors and construction equipment in the country. It also caters to railways with its various products.