Mumbai-Goa luxury cruise booking begins. Check schedule, fare
Here is all you need to know about India’s first luxury cruise liner, Angriya, that started operations on the Mumbai-Goa route. Check all details including onboard facilities, fares and timing of the cruise
The journey from Mumbai to Goa is now more fun and luxurious with the launch of India’s first domestic luxury cruise liner Angriya. The cruise, operating on the Mumbai-Goa sea route from last weekend, is a luxurious 7-deck, 131-meter long passenger ship built in Japan. Complete with bars, restaurants, swimming pool, spa and discotheque, the ship can accommodate about 400 passengers.
The journey from Mumbai to Goa takes about 14 hours on this ship and also allows you to enjoy the beauty of both sunrise and sunset against the backdrop of the sea during the journey.
5 things to know about the Mumbai-Goa cruise
1. Angriya is propelled by 2 powerful Pielstick 18PC 2-6 engines generating 27000 BHP, which can achieve a speed of 25 knots. Although length-wise the cruise is just 131-meter but a walk around the entire ship is about 4 km.
2. Angriya charges you Rs 2,000 per person for food during the trip. The cost includes tea, juice, snacks, buffet dinner and breakfast. It also has a 24-hour coffee shop, 6 bars and 2 restaurants. The food includes an array of coastal and regional cuisine of Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka besides global cuisine.
3. Music & dance (discotheque), pool, spa, reading & recreation room, picture gallery, films of interest are options available. Paid Booking is required for Spa, Hold (Discotheque). However if the discotheque is already full, music may be arranged for you at the pool side. Free entry to pool, bars, restaurants, library, curio shop. Children not allowed in areas where liquor is served and on the Gaaz deck.
4. If you are going from Mumbai to Goa, the cruise will leave Mumbai at 4 pm and reach Goa the next day at 9 am. From Goa, the Angriya cruise departs at 4 pm and reaches Mumbai at 9 am. Both the to and fro journey timings are such that it allows you to get a taste of both sunrise and sunset during each trip.
5. Ticket prices range from ₹4,300 for a dorm to ₹7,650 for a double room (plus ₹2,000 for meals), making it as expensive as off-season flights, but more time-consuming. Ticket booking can be done through your travel agent or the website of Angriya Cruise.
More From Companies »
- GoAir offers flight tickets from Rs 999 in new flash sale
- Will RBI’s sops ease the liquidity crunch at NBFCs?
- Paytm launches PayPay in Japan, in joint venture with SoftBank, Yahoo Japan
- Cash-strapped IL&FS wants government to bail it out
- Flipkart’s Sachin Bansal and Ola’s Bhavish Aggarwal: Cut from the same cloth
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- #MeToo: Plea seeking suo motu registration of FIRs filed in Supreme Court
- Saudi Arabia has no plans to repeat 1973 oil crisis: Minister
- ING gets more bearish on rupee just as the currency rebounds
- ‘Badhaai Ho’ joins the list of 2018’s festive hits
- GoAir offers flight tickets from Rs 999 in new flash sale
Mark to Market »
- Reliance Jio seen overtaking Vodafone Idea, Airtel to become India’s largest telecom firm by 2018-end
- ArcelorMittal’s Essar Steel acquisition: Who wins, who loses
- UltraTech’s dismal Q2 results darken outlook on cement sector
- NBFC liquidity crisis set to worsen real estate sector woes
- RBI pause on interest rate hike may last only till December