Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 999 in flash sale

Vistara’s 24-hour only ‘Fly With The Best’ sale is offering discounts of up to 75% on flight tickets

New Delhi: Vistara is offering flight tickets from Rs 999 in a new sale. Vistara’s ‘Fly With The Best’ sale will end today midnight. Vistara’s 24-hours only ‘Fly With The Best’ sale is offering discounts of up to 75%. It is applicable on travel between 27 September 2018 and 10 April 2019. The sale fares are available in all three classes, starting at Rs 999 for economy class, Rs 2,199 for premium economy, and Rs 5,499 for business class, inclusive of taxes and fees. In economy class, the discounted fares are available for both economy lite and economy standard fares, the airline mentioned on its website.

“The sale fares are available in all three classes at discounts of up to 75% relative to non-sale fares, starting at Rs 999 for economy class, Rs 2,199 for premium economy and Rs 5,499 for business class, inclusive of taxes and fees,” the airline said.

Announcing Vistara"s Fly With The Best Sale, starting at ₹999/- all inclusive. Book your tickets today, click https://t.co/r8ePc9gFTU and save up to 75%! Hurry, limited seats available. pic.twitter.com/PKkFYyntov — Vistara (@airvistara) September 19, 2018

Without divulging the total number of seats, the airline said, “This is a limited-inventory sale available on first-come-first-served basis. In case the seats under this sale are sold out, regular fares will appear.”

The starting fare is applicable on Bagdogra-Guwahati (Rs 999), according to Vistara’s website.

Starting fare on other Vistara route includes Jammu-Srinagar (Rs 1,199), Kochi-Chennai (Rs 1,199), Delhi-Chandigarh (Rs 1,199), Delhi-Amritsar (Rs 1,299), Delhi-Lucknow (Rs 1,499), Delhi-Ahmedabad (Rs 1,699), Delhi-Srinagar (Rs 1,999), Delhi-Varanasi(Rs1,999), Ahmedabad-Bengaluru (Rs 2,099), Delhi-Ranchi (Rs 2,199), Delhi-Mumbai (Rs 2,299), Delhi-Hyderabad (Rs 2,249) and Delhi-Bagdogra (Rs 2,299)

Vistara is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines.Currently, the airline serves 22 destinations with over 800 flights a week.

Amid high competition, airlines are offering flight tickets at discounted rates on selected routes. GoAir and AirAsia have announced dicounts in the recent past.

AirAsia India has started a super sale, offering tickets as low as Rs 500 on all its routes to 21 destinations. AirAsia’s ‘Sooper Sale’ will end on 23 September 2018. This AirAsia India offer is for travel from 17 September 2018 to 30 November 2019.