Paytm says consumer data safe after founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s personal data stolen
Paytm said its consumer data was safe after police arrested three people, over allegations they tried to blackmail its founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma and extort nearly $3 million by threatening to leak personal data
Last Published: Tue, Oct 23 2018. 02 34 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s top digital payments company Paytm said on Tuesday its consumer data was safe after police arrested three people, including the company’s spokeswoman, over allegations they tried to blackmail its founder and extort nearly $3 million by threatening to leak personal data.
“This is a case of personal data theft of Vijay Shekhar Sharma, where three arrests were made yesterday,” the company said in a statement.
“Paytm would like to reiterate that all our consumer data is protected with the highest & most impenetrable levels of security.”
The company said it would not comment further, pending the police investigation.
