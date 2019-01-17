HUL Q3 net profit rises 8.9% to Rs 1444 crore
Higher revenue from the beauty and personal care segment drives profit
Last Published: Thu, Jan 17 2019. 04 10 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s largest listed FMCG firm, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, on Thursday reported third-quarter net profit of Rs 1,444 crore against a net profit of Rs 1,326 crore a year ago, in line with street estimates, driven by higher revenue from its beauty and personal care segment.
Analysts had expected a net profit of Rs 1,442 crore, according to Reuters.
Sales rose 12.4%, while revenue from its beauty and personal care segment, which includes brands such as Dove and Sunsilk, gained nearly 11% to Rs 4,539 crore.
“Demand is likely to be stable in the near term,” the company said in a statement.
First Published: Thu, Jan 17 2019. 04 06 PM IST
