DGCA approves Jet Airways’ flight schedule for 5 months

New Delhi: Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has approved the flight schedule of crisis-hit Jet Airways (India) Ltd for the next five months, said a senior official on Wednesday. Grappling with financial woes, Jet Airways has delayed salary payments to its staff. On Sunday, the airline cancelled many flights after some of the pilots reported “sick” over non-payment of their salaries

Responding to queries about Jet Airways, the DGCA official said that the approval has been given for the airline’s flight schedule for five months, including December. This clearance was given in mid-November, he added. The DGCA monitors operations of an airline through a systematic procedure of surveillance, regulatory audits and spot checks.

The winter schedule for airlines is from last Sunday of October till last Saturday of March. The summer flight schedule extends from the last Sunday of March to the last Saturday of October.

Jet Airways operates around 124 aircraft, including Boeing 777-300 ERs, Airbus 330-200/300 and Boeing 737 Max 8.

The airline is working on ways to reduce costs as well as raise funds. Last month, Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube said the airline is in active discussions with various investors to secure sustainable financing and cost optimization efforts have resulted in savings worth ₹500 crore in the first half of 2018-19.

On Tuesday, Jet Airways said it has introduced 65 additional frequencies on its international and domestic routes from this month. The airline has added a daily direct frequency from Pune to Singapore, making it the first airline to do so. Owing to the going traffic to Singapore for leisure, business, medical, and rising student traffic, Jet Airways has also added a third daily frequency from both of its hubs, Mumbai and Delhi to Singapore.

On Wednesday, Jet Airways shares fell 5.44% to ₹286.90 apiece on the BSE