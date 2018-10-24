Cube Wealth founder Satyen Kothari’s reverse pitch for startups: Solve a problem, be unique
Education, skills placement, renewable energy, legal tech and fintech are domains that excite Cube Wealth founder Satyen Kothari
I look for four key areas when investing.
Are you solving a problem that is worth solving; is it big enough; does it match with your skills and passions; or can use technology and design to create scale?
Very few problem statements pass all of the above filters.
Too often, entrepreneurs see a problem and decide that it is worth tackling, even if they don’t have the right foundational skills for it. Or the problem isn’t big enough to scale up a company. Or it uses an approach that is very limited in technology. Or, worst of all, is just not worth a few years of effort, dark moments, and sacrifice to solve.
The attractive propositions for me are those that have all of these solved.
Once they have this, they usually need a bit more of magic to get me excited.
An unfair advantage. A founder with a unique background. A personal experience that makes me identify. Yes.
These are personal to me and do influence my ability to invest. And that’s okay, as it is a personal investment and I don’t manage a fund with external partners.
Domains that have excited me are education, skills placement, renewable energy, legal tech and fintech.
I have done a dozen-odd deals personally. If the amount being raised is too big for me to support, I bring in friends and shepherd the deal to Stanford Angels and Entrepreneurs, where I am a venture capitalist.
For the rare times that the deal is even bigger than that, I connect my friends in the VC space as part of the deal construct.
All this to serve the entrepreneur and reduce the time they spend on fund raising.
More From Companies »
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Cube Wealth founder Satyen Kothari’s reverse pitch for startups: Solve a problem, be unique
- Kraft Heinz agrees to sell Complan to Zydus Wellness
- Artha Venture Fund planning a startup accelerator programme
- Naspers plans further investment in $2 billion Swiggy
- Motilal Oswal Private Equity raises ₹2,300 crore for third fund
Mark to Market »
- Hindustan Zinc dividend payout offsets dull Q2 results
- Q2 results no blockbuster for Inox Leisure as margins disappoint
- NBFC scare shaves 8.5% of IndusInd Bank share price
- Q2 results portent a dull Diwali for paint stocks investors
- Reliance Jio seen overtaking Vodafone Idea, Airtel to become India’s largest telecom firm by 2018-end