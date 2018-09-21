Infosys to open innovation hub in Arizona, hire 1,000 by 2023

The Hub will focus on autonomous technologies, Internet of Things, full-stack engineering, data science and cyber security. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: India’s second-largest IT services major Infosys on Friday said it will open its next Technology and Innovation Hub in Arizona, and hire 1,000 American workers in the state by 2023.

Last year, Infosys had announced setting up of four such hubs and hiring 10,000 locals in the US over the next two years. To date, Infosys has hired 5,874 American workers.

“The Arizona Technology and Innovation Hub will have a special focus on autonomous technologies, Internet of Things (IOT), full-stack engineering, data science and cyber security,” Infosys said in a statement.

Infosys has so far opened two of these Technology and Innovation Hubs in Indianapolis, Indiana and Raleigh, North Carolina. Infosys also announced an additional Technology and Innovation Hub in Hartford, Connecticut and a unique Design and Innovation Hub in Providence, Rhode Island.

Infosys, like many of its peers, has been ramping local hiring in key markets such as the US, the UK and Australia to tackle increasing scrutiny around work visas by various governments. This is also part of Infosys’ three-pronged strategy of focussing on stabilising the company’s business in 2018-19 and build momentum next year, followed by acceleration in 2020-21.

Employees in Arizona hub will include recent graduates from the state’s network of colleges, universities and community colleges, as well as local professionals.

“The number of jobs Infosys is bringing to Arizona is fantastic news for our citizens, especially given the commitment the company makes to continual training and education in technology,” Arizona Governor Doug Ducey said.

The Hub will facilitate greater collaboration and advancement in key Arizonan industries such as hi-tech, manufacturing and financial services.

“We are excited to announce the expansion of our presence in Arizona and to 1,000 workers for technology jobs in the state. This investment will strengthen our ability to deliver for our clients across Arizona and the Southwest,” Infosys President Ravi Kumar said.