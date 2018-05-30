 Air India flight to Kolkata returns to Delhi after technical snag - Livemint
Air India flight to Kolkata returns to Delhi after technical snag

The Air India flight from Delhi to Kolkata, with 239 passengers on board, later took off in another aircraft

PTI
The Air India flight, which initially took off at 7.10 am, landed back safely at 8.50 am. File photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint
The Air India flight, which initially took off at 7.10 am, landed back safely at 8.50 am. File photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

Mumbai: A Kolkata-bound Air India flight, which took off from New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) Wednesday morning, returned to the aerodrome due to a technical issue, a person familiar with the matter said.

The flight, with 239 passengers on board, later took off in another aircraft, a spokesperson of AI said.

The Dreamliner B787-800 aircraft, which initially took off at 7.10 am, landed back safely at 8.50 am, the person said, adding that all passengers were safe.

“The flight AI401 was scheduled to depart for Kolkata from New Delhi at 6.50 am but took off after a delay of 20 minutes. However, after it was airborne for almost 40 minutes, the pilot announced that the aircraft was returning to Delhi due to a technical snag,” the person cited above said.

The airline’s spokesperson said the flight later took off for Kolkata at 10.20 am with another Dreamliner aircraft.

First Published: Wed, May 30 2018. 02 46 PM IST
